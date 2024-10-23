Clementi HDB death: Man, 50, charged with murder

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was on Wednesday (Oct 23) charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man at a Housing Board block in Clementi.

The alleged assailant, Toh Chee Hong, appeared via video link in a district court dressed in a red polo shirt and with dishevelled hair.

He is accused of causing the death of Mr Khoo Chin Wah Winson at or about 5pm on Monday.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

He will be remanded for one week with permission to be taken out for investigations, after a request was made by the prosecution.

The prosecutor said this was for "scene revisitation" and to recover more evidence.

Toh, who followed court proceedings in English, asked for the prosecution's request to be repeated before saying "okay".

His case will be heard again on Oct 30.

Police and emergency services were alerted to the incident at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4 at about 5pm on Monday.

Toh and the victim are known to each other, according to preliminary investigations by the police.

The block where the alleged attack took place is part of Trivelis, a Housing Board development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme.

Toh was detained at the scene. The victim was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he died.

A resident of a neighbouring block previously told CNA that she heard screaming at about 5pm, and a woman shouting for someone to call for an ambulance.

A man was also heard urging another person to "stop it".

The resident saw a man lying at the void deck who was still moving, with blood on his hands and face, while another person attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation.