Clementi HDB death: 50-year-old man to be charged with murder

SCREAMS HEARD

An eyewitness told CNA that she heard screams at about 5pm.

Looking out of her window, she saw a man chasing a woman dressed in red, and both ran into the nearby car park.

She also saw a man lying at the void deck with blood on his hands and face.

SCDF said another person was assessed for minor injuries by a paramedic and declined to be taken to the hospital.

When CNA arrived at the scene at about 8.30pm on Monday, police officers were seen labelling and taking photos of evidence. They also searched a nearby grass patch.

Police officers also searched a black car at the exit of the multi-storey car park near Block 311B.

Workers were later seen cleaning the area of the void deck where the man was found.

Member of Parliament for the area Sim Ann said the two men involved in the incident were residents of the development Trivelis.

"The suspect has been arrested by the police, who urge residents not to speculate until they are ready to share more," she said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.