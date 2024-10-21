Man arrested over death of 41-year-old man found unconscious at Clementi HDB void deck

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 21) after the death of a 41-year-old man who was found lying unconscious at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck in Clementi.

The police were alerted to the case along Clementi Avenue 4 at 5pm.

The 41-year-old was taken unconscious to hospital where he died.

"A 50-year-old man was detained at (the) scene and arrested in relation to the case. Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4 at about 5pm.

The block is part of Trivelis, an HDB development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS).