Clementi police headquarters to relocate to make way for Cross Island Line station

SINGAPORE: Clementi police headquarters and the neighbourhood police centre will relocate to make way for the construction of the Cross Island Line (CRL), the police said on Tuesday (Oct 17).

It will move to 6 Lempeng Drive on Oct 31 and cease operations at the current building at 20 Clementi Avenue 5.

"Police services will not be affected by the relocation," said the police.

"Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre will continue to serve the needs of the residents and community partners from the new site."

Construction work for the CRL interchange station at Clementi is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

The station will be adjacent to the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 4.