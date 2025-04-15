Eligible households can claim up to S$400 in Climate Vouchers from Apr 15

SINGAPORE: Eligible Singapore households will be able to claim up to S$400 in Climate Vouchers to buy energy- and water-efficient products from Tuesday (Apr 15).

Singaporean and permanent resident households living in HDB (Housing and Development Board) flats, as well as Singaporean households living in private residential properties, have until Dec 31, 2027, to claim the vouchers.

The vouchers were earlier announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2025 speech, where he said HDB households will get an additional S$100 in Climate Vouchers. This is on top of the S$300 worth from last year, given under the Climate Friendly Households Programme.

The programme was also extended to include Singaporean families living in private properties, who will receive S$400 in Climate Vouchers.