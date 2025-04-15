Eligible households can claim up to S$400 in Climate Vouchers from Apr 15

SINGAPORE: Eligible Singapore households will be able to claim up to S$400 in Climate Vouchers to buy energy- and water-efficient products from Tuesday (Apr 15).
Singaporean and permanent resident households living in HDB (Housing and Development Board) flats, as well as Singaporean households living in private residential properties, have until Dec 31, 2027, to claim the vouchers.
The vouchers were earlier announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2025 speech, where he said HDB households will get an additional S$100 in Climate Vouchers. This is on top of the S$300 worth from last year, given under the Climate Friendly Households Programme.
The programme was also extended to include Singaporean families living in private properties, who will receive S$400 in Climate Vouchers.
The vouchers can be used at 180 participating retailers, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and national water agency PUB said in a media release on Tuesday.
Products eligible for voucher use include refrigerators given an energy efficiency rating of three ticks and above by NEA, and air-conditioners with five ticks.
Eligible households can claim their vouchers here.
The Climate Friendly Households Programme, launched in November 2020, is a joint initiative by the two agencies to encourage households to be more efficient in energy and water consumption.
The earlier tranche of S$300 in Climate Vouchers was given out on Apr 15 last year.
In response to CNA's query, NEA said that since the launch of the enhanced Climate Friendly Households Programme in April 2024, more than 870,000 HDB households have claimed their climate vouchers.
"Of these, 47 per cent have started using their vouchers to contribute to climate action by switching to more resource-efficient appliances," it added.
Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said in parliament on Mar 4 that about S$88 million of climate vouchers have been utilised as of Jan 31.
The top three household appliances purchased were direct current fans, refrigerators and washing machines.