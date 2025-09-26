CNA clinches two golds at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

SINGAPORE: Two CNA programmes clinched gold awards at the 2025 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.
Held in Cannes, France, on Sep 24 and Sep 25, the awards celebrate excellence in corporate films, online media and documentaries, honouring outstanding storytelling and craftsmanship, said CNA's parent company Mediacorp on Friday (Sep 26).
CNA documentary Daughters of Putien won gold in the Documentaries and Reports (TV, Online, Cinema): Ethnology and Sociology category.
The documentary tells the stories of young women who were brought to the city of Putian in China's Fujian province after being abandoned due to the country's one-child policy.
Additionally, the second episode of The Resurrection Quest, titled Birth, took gold in the Documentaries and Reports (TV, Online, Cinema): Science, Technology and Innovation category.
Produced by Storyteller Films, the international documentary examines the frontiers of science, covering topics such as de-extinction, cloning, cutting-edge genetics and conservation projects.
Mediacorp's editor-in-chief and chief sustainability officer Walter Fernandez said that the two prestigious gold awards exemplified some of the core strengths of CNA's documentary teams and production partners: a deep and nuanced understanding of Asia, as well as unparalleled access around the world.
"Daughters of Putien lifts the veil on a facet of China's one-child policy that few, even in China, knew about. It exposes the raw, heartbreaking emotions of women who were once unwanted babies sold to families who wanted servants and future daughters-in-law," he said.
The Resurrection Quest – which involved filming in the Middle East, Africa, the United States and Asia – saw the production team secure access to a cloning lab in China and interviews with owners of cloned pets, explore camel cloning in the United Arab Emirates, and witness in-vitro fertilisation procedures for northern white rhinos in Kenya, Mr Fernandez added.
"These wins will motivate us to keep delivering high-quality, engaging productions that appeal on the global stage," he said.
CNA senior correspondent Wei Du, who directed Daughters of Putien, said: "As someone who grew up in China, I knew nothing about this before embarking on this documentary. It is one of the country's hidden shames.
"And the women we featured honestly didn't think anyone would be interested in their stories. This win means so much because it shows them the world listened and felt their pain".
Viewers can watch the programmes on CNA's website and mewatch, Mediacorp's digital video-on-demand platform.