CNA clinches two golds at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

SINGAPORE: Two CNA programmes clinched gold awards at the 2025 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

Held in Cannes, France, on Sep 24 and Sep 25, the awards celebrate excellence in corporate films, online media and documentaries, honouring outstanding storytelling and craftsmanship, said CNA's parent company Mediacorp on Friday (Sep 26).

CNA documentary Daughters of Putien won gold in the Documentaries and Reports (TV, Online, Cinema): Ethnology and Sociology category.

The documentary tells the stories of young women who were brought to the city of Putian in China's Fujian province after being abandoned due to the country's one-child policy.

Additionally, the second episode of The Resurrection Quest, titled Birth, took gold in the Documentaries and Reports (TV, Online, Cinema): Science, Technology and Innovation category.

Produced by Storyteller Films, the international documentary examines the frontiers of science, covering topics such as de-extinction, cloning, cutting-edge genetics and conservation projects.