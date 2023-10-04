CNA bags honours for podcasts, web video and mobile site at w3 Awards

SINGAPORE: CNA picked up multiple honours - two Gold and two Silver - in the podcast, mobile site and video categories at the 2023 w3 Awards.

The w3 Awards celebrates the best of websites, online marketing, web video, mobile sites and apps, social, podcasts, and emerging tech by digital content creators worldwide. Winning entries are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body made up of leading digital marketing and creative experts.

CNA bagged a Gold Award in the web video category (Environmental & Sustainability) for Asia’s Great Climate Frontiers, a first-hand look at how climate change is affecting landscapes and lives. CNA correspondent Jack Board travelled to Nepal, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, to hear and tell the stories of fishermen, nomadic herders and rice farmers.

The Serial Swindler, a two-episode special won Gold in the podcast section for Crime & Mystery. The original series examines the psyche of both con-artist and victims in cases involving one of Singapore's most prolific serial scammers. The podcast was written and produced by Tiffany Ang, edited by Crispina Robert and adapted from the CNA documentary "Catching A Scammer: Singapore's Serial Swindler".

Another CNA podcast, Womankind, picked up a Silver award. Hosted by CNA Women editor Penelope Chan and correspondent Hidayah Salamat, the series discusses issues women should be talking to each other about – but are not.

CNA also won Silver this year in the mobile app and site (News) category. CNA's app and website have previously picked up awards such as Gold for Best News Website or Mobile Service at the 2022 WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide and Gold at the 2022 Digital Media Awards Asia.

"Huge congratulations to the CNA teams, whose efforts have been recognised as among the best in class internationally," said CNA Digital's chief editor Loh Chee Kong.

"The award-winning CNA works cover a breadth of platforms and topics, thereby demonstrating our relentless commitment to deliver high quality content to our audiences across different touchpoints, wherever they are."