CNB arrests 100 suspected drug offenders in islandwide operation; drugs worth more than S$34,000 seized
The drugs seized included about 859g of cannabis, 120g of heroin and 85g of Ice, which could potentially feed the addiction of 228 abusers for a week, CNB said.
SINGAPORE: An islandwide anti-drug operation this month resulted in the arrest of 100 suspected drug offenders and the seizure of more than S$34,000 (US$26,300) worth of drugs, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jul 17).
A total of about 859g of cannabis, 120g of heroin, 85g of Ice, 3g of ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to S$252.75 was seized in the operation from Jul 12 to Friday, CNB said in a news release.
"The cannabis, heroin and Ice seized could potentially feed the addiction of 228 abusers for a week," said CNB.
Some of the areas covered during the operation included Boon Lay, Ghim Moh, Jurong, Kallang, Tampines, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.
One of the alleged offenders was a 28-year-old Singaporean man who was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences on Tuesday by CNB officers acting on information they had received.
Searches conducted on the man’s motorcycle, parked in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13, and his residential unit located in the vicinity of Segar Road led to the seizure of about 689g of cannabis, 9g of Ice and drug paraphernalia from the residential unit.
On Thursday, CNB led a joint enforcement operation against drug abuse and trafficking, as well as other criminal and illicit activities, at a foreign worker dormitory located in the vicinity of Jurong.
A total of nine Bangladeshi men, aged between 22 and 40, were arrested for drug-related offences during the operation, which also involved officers from the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority.
Among the nine men, three were arrested for suspected drug trafficking and drug consumption offences, while a total of about 15g of cannabis was seized during the operation.
Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.
Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.
If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.