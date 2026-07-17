CNB arrests 100 suspected drug offenders in islandwide operation; drugs worth more than S$34,000 seized

SINGAPORE: An islandwide anti-drug operation this month resulted in the arrest of 100 suspected drug offenders and the seizure of more than S$34,000 (US$26,300) worth of drugs, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jul 17).

A total of about 859g of cannabis, 120g of heroin, 85g of Ice, 3g of ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to S$252.75 was seized in the operation from Jul 12 to Friday, CNB said in a news release.

"The cannabis, heroin and Ice seized could potentially feed the addiction of 228 abusers for a week," said CNB.

Some of the areas covered during the operation included Boon Lay, Ghim Moh, Jurong, Kallang, Tampines, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

One of the alleged offenders was a 28-year-old Singaporean man who was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences on Tuesday by CNB officers acting on information they had received.

Searches conducted on the man’s motorcycle, parked in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13, and his residential unit located in the vicinity of Segar Road led to the seizure of about 689g of cannabis, 9g of Ice and drug paraphernalia from the residential unit.