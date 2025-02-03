Codeine cough syrup made up majority of illegal health products seized by HSA in 2024
Other illegal health products seized included sexual enhancement medicines and sedatives.
SINGAPORE: Codeine cough syrup made up the majority of illegal health products seized by authorities in 2024, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday (Feb 3).
Authorities seized more than 970,000 units of illegal health products last year, with codeine cough syrup accounting for 54 per cent.
Sexual enhancement medicines and sedatives made up 19 per cent and 18 per cent of the illegal products respectively. The remaining 9 per cent were other prescription medicines.
Targeted operations, intelligence sharing and joint enforcement with both local and overseas agencies led to the seizure of illegal health products and the removal of thousands of listings from local e-commerce and social media platforms, said HSA.
"This multi-pronged approach has disrupted the supply of illegal health products and protected the public from potential harm posed by these products," it added.
Last May, an operation by HSA and the police saw 165L of cough syrup and more than 57,000 units of assorted medicines with a street value of S$130,000 (US$95,000) seized.
The cough syrup had been manufactured in unsanitary conditions in a condominium unit in Geylang, including the bathroom and kitchen sink.
POTENT SUBSTANCES
HSA issued public alerts in 2024 for 14 illegal health products, including a counterfeit probiotic health supplement.
Among these products, 13 contained potent ingredients and/or banned substances while the fake probiotic health supplement did not contain the purported probiotic strain.
"The most common adulterants detected were sibutramine - a banned substance since 2010 - and potent steroids such as dexamethasone and betamethasone valerate," said HSA.
Sibutramine was found in five products marketed for weight loss while potent steroids were found in seven products marketed for pain relief, eczema relief, skin whitening and general well-being, it added.
The products were flagged through “adverse event reporting” from healthcare professionals, regular surveillance and consumer feedback.
Thirteen people reported adverse effects experienced by themselves or their family members. These included seizures, severe rash and chest discomfort.
Hospitalisations from using illegal products
Three people were hospitalised in 2024 after experiencing serious adverse effects from using illegal products.
In one case, a man who had been taking Sausando Cellulite Pills for five months began to experience seizures, hyponatraemia - a low level of sodium in the blood - and vomiting. The product had been marketed as a “natural health food” for weight loss, promising results in seven days. However, it contained sibutramine, a laxative and a diuretic.
A woman was also hospitalised after using a product, 88 Total White Underarm Cream, touted to whiten and smoothen the skin.
After using it for a month, she developed a severe rash over her body and liver impairment with raised liver enzymes and jaundice.
Due to the exposure to a high level of mercury, she was diagnosed with allergic contact dermatitis and drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms - also known as DRESS syndrome.
This is a severe hypersensitivity reaction characterised by skin rash, blood abnormalities and injury to the liver and/or kidney, which can be life-threatening.
Another woman who took a product called “ayukalp Mahayograj Guggulu” for back pain began experiencing fatigue, chest discomfort and shortness of breath during physical activity after one and a half months.
The product was found to contain lead at a level exceeding 6,000 times the permissible limit for traditional medicines.
Exposure to high levels of lead may cause abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, anaemia, liver inflammation and brain injury.
Over the long term, it may also cause toxic effects to the kidneys, digestive and nervous systems.
“Consumers need to be aware that illegal health products often masquerade as quick fixes and miracle cures,” said Associate Professor Chan Cheng Leng, group director of HSA’s health products regulation group.
“In reality, they may be ticking time bombs as they can harm your health.”
She pointed out that health products previously detected to contain harmful ingredients may resurface under different packaging to evade detection by the authorities.
"While HSA will continue to maintain its surveillance and enforcement to curb the sale and supply of illegal health products, consumers need to be careful and discerning when purchasing health products," she added.
Last year, HSA took down 7,351 listings and issued warnings to 2,868 online sellers.
About 37 per cent of the listings removed were for products marketing aesthetic enhancement of skin and hair, including dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, skin whitening, acne treatment and hair loss treatment products.
Almost a quarter were for contact lenses. Other listings included products for managing chronic conditions, weight loss or sexual enhancement as well as contraceptives and antibiotics.
About 52 per cent of the listings were on Shopee, while 36 per cent were on Lazada. Other affected listings were also detected on Carousell and Qoo10.
HSA prosecuted 30 people in 2024 for the sale and supply of illegal health products.
Sellers and suppliers of such products are liable to be prosecuted. If convicted, they may be imprisoned for up to three years and/or fined up to S$100,000.