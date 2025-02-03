Codeine cough syrup made up majority of illegal health products seized by HSA in 2024

SINGAPORE: Codeine cough syrup made up the majority of illegal health products seized by authorities in 2024, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday (Feb 3).

Authorities seized more than 970,000 units of illegal health products last year, with codeine cough syrup accounting for 54 per cent.

Sexual enhancement medicines and sedatives made up 19 per cent and 18 per cent of the illegal products respectively. The remaining 9 per cent were other prescription medicines.

Targeted operations, intelligence sharing and joint enforcement with both local and overseas agencies led to the seizure of illegal health products and the removal of thousands of listings from local e-commerce and social media platforms, said HSA.

"This multi-pronged approach has disrupted the supply of illegal health products and protected the public from potential harm posed by these products," it added.

Last May, an operation by HSA and the police saw 165L of cough syrup and more than 57,000 units of assorted medicines with a street value of S$130,000 (US$95,000) seized.

The cough syrup had been manufactured in unsanitary conditions in a condominium unit in Geylang, including the bathroom and kitchen sink.