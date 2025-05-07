COE premium for smaller cars crosses S$100,000 mark for first time since October 2024

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category A and Category B cars both rose in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 7).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$103,009 (US$79,802), up from S$99,500 in the last exercise.

This is the first time since October last year that Cat A prices have crossed S$100,000.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B went up to S$119,890 from S$117,003, while Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$118,889 from S$118,001 - their highest levels since this January.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$62,590 from S$65,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,709, down from S$9,309 in the last exercise.

A total of 4,896 bids were received, with a quota of 3,094 COEs available.