Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

COE premium for smaller cars crosses S$100,000 mark for first time since October 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

COE premium for smaller cars crosses S$100,000 mark for first time since October 2024

Premiums for bigger cars also reached their highest levels since this January.

COE premium for smaller cars crosses S$100,000 mark for first time since October 2024

Cars and other vehicles on a highway in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

07 May 2025 04:33PM (Updated: 07 May 2025 04:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category A and Category B cars both rose in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 7).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$103,009 (US$79,802), up from S$99,500 in the last exercise.

This is the first time since October last year that Cat A prices have crossed S$100,000.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B went up to S$119,890 from S$117,003, while Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$118,889 from S$118,001 - their highest levels since this January.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$62,590 from S$65,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,709, down from S$9,309 in the last exercise.

A total of 4,896 bids were received, with a quota of 3,094 COEs available.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced last month that the COE quota for the May to July period will go up by more than 6 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

The total number of COEs will rise to 18,232, up from 17,133 in the previous quarter, which had already seen an 8 per cent increase.

Compared with the same period year-on-year, there will be an increase of 21 per cent in the total quota.

Source: CNA/ec(sn)

Related Topics

COE cars
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement