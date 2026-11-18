SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 18).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$130,100 (US$100,860), down from a record S$139,001 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$125,600 from S$132,334.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$91,790 from S$92,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,489, down from S$10,689 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$136,000 from S$135,998.

A total of 4,135 bids were received, with a quota of 3,230 COEs available.