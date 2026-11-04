Category A COE premium hits record S$139,001 in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for Category A cars closed at a record high in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$139,001 (US$108,686), up from S$132,004 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$132,334 from S$131,901.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, remained the same at S$92,000 as in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,689, down from S$10,778 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$135,998 from S$135,790.

A total of 4,722 bids were received, with a quota of 3,259 COEs available.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said last week that the COE quota for November 2026 to January next year would increase by 1.1 per cent to 19,298, with Category B cars' quota rising by about 3.3 per cent.

The quota for Category A cars will remain unchanged, while quotas for Category C and Category E will increase by about 2 per cent and about 3.7 per cent, respectively. The motorcycle quota under Category D will fall by about 2 per cent.