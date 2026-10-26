COE quota for November to January increases by more than 1% to 19,298

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for November 2026 to January 2027 will increase by 1.1 per cent to 19,298, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Oct 26).

This is up from 19,085 COEs for the August to October period.

Bidding under the new quota will begin on Nov 2.

The quota for Category A cars will remain unchanged at 7,134, while that for Category B cars will rise by about 3.3 per cent, from 5,527 to 5,707.

The quota for commercial vehicles under Category C will increase by about 2 per cent to 1,873.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle quota under Category D will fall by about 2 per cent to 3,004, while the Category E open quota will rise by about 3.7 per cent to 1,580.

LTA said the COE quota for the upcoming quarter is not affected by its ongoing review of COE categorisation for cars.

Earlier this month, LTA proposed merging categories A and B into a single category for cars, with surcharges and rebates pegged to a vehicle's open market value.

A public consultation for the proposal is ongoing until 11.59pm on Nov 2. LTA is expected to share its findings and recommendations by the first half of 2027.