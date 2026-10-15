Proposed COE changes could reshape Singapore’s used car market, say dealers

RESALE VALUES MAY SHIFT

The reverse could happen at the higher end of the market, according to analysts.

The demand for pre-owned premium vehicles could increase if proposed surcharges make new luxury models significantly more expensive, while electric vehicle owners could also be affected.

Categories A and B have traditionally segmented the market for cars into smaller, less powerful models and larger, more powerful ones, based on engine capacity and power.

However, LTA noted that advances in vehicle technology, particularly EVs, have made those criteria “less effective”, as manufacturers are increasingly able to adjust vehicle specifications to fit within existing Category A thresholds.

This has increased competition in Category A and narrowed the gap between the two categories, with Category A premiums exceeding those in Category B three times between February and June this year.

Many EV models are currently configured to meet Category A requirements by limiting their power output.

If categories A and B are merged, newer versions of those vehicles could be sold without such restrictions, potentially making older models less attractive in the resale market.

Asked which current models could be most affected by the proposed changes, Mr Darren Ang of MV Auto pointed to higher-OMV vehicles configured to qualify for Category A COEs. Such models may not qualify for rebates and could instead face surcharges because of their higher OMVs, he said.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) School of Business also said that owners of power-limited EVs may face challenges obtaining the resale prices they had anticipated.

This is because buyers may opt for newer versions of the same models if they are sold without power restrictions under the proposed changes.

Dealers could also adjust their offerings, particularly for cars just above the cut-off for a more favourable band, said Assoc Prof Theseira. This could include removing certain features or making them available only through subscriptions.