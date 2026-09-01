Commentary: COE debate should not be about putting cars within everyone’s reach

SINGAPORE: Why do cars continue to matter so much in a city with an extensive public transport network and climbing vehicle ownership costs?

The answer is not simply status. For families, a car means getting young children to school before rushing to work, ferrying ageing parents to medical appointments, or responding when an unexpected need disrupts an already crowded day.

That is why debates about the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system generates reactions that cannot be understood through price and utilisation figures alone. Cars can represent flexibility and the certainty that daily life will remain manageable.

As Singapore considers ideas to refresh its Land Transport Master Plan, the conversation should move beyond how many cars the city can support. It should also explore how public transport, shared mobility and private ownership can work together so that the need for flexibility does not become the need to own a car.