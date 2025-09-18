Commentary: With COE prices at yet another record high, is it time to consider car-sharing and leasing as viable alternatives?

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed at yet another record on Wednesday (Sep 17), reaching nearly S$120,000 for smaller cars in Category A.

The amount may be eye-watering, but it’s no longer surprising. COE prices have increased to multi-year highs across several categories in recent bidding exercises, and market watchers expect little relief before the latter part of the decade.

With the cost of entry north of S$100,000 - not including the cost of the vehicle itself - it would not be unreasonable to say that car ownership is becoming increasingly difficult to justify, especially for those who only drive occasionally.

In this environment, alternatives such as car-sharing and leasing are receiving renewed attention, although they come with challenges of their own.

For example, BlueSG’s abrupt move to suspend operations has raised doubts about the long-term viability of car-sharing in Singapore. On CNA’s Deep Dive podcast, I noted that while there are roughly 7.5 million daily trips made on public transport, car-sharing accounts for only a fraction of mobility needs and will never replace mass-moving modes like MRTs and buses.