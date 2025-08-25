Tribecar repurposes used BlueSG cars for new EV rental fleet

SINGAPORE: Car-sharing firm Tribecar is repurposing former BlueSG cars for a new electric vehicle (EV) rental fleet, weeks after BlueSG announced it would pause its services from Aug 8 ahead of a relaunch in 2026.

Tribecar said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 24) that it is rolling out the new fleet under the name “Le Blu Frenchy”.

The image accompanying the post shows a bright yellow vehicle that many commenters noted resembled BlueSG’s distinctive three-door Bolloré Bluecar. Some questioned whether the new offering was BlueSG cars with a new paint job.

Tribecar's Facebook administrator responded to some comments with a “no comments” reply or a zipper-mouth face emoji, hinting at confidentiality.

When CNA visited Tribecar's registered address at 501 Guillemard Road, a BlueSG car could be seen parked beside a yellow repurposed car, visible from outside the premises.

Attempts to speak with staff were denied.

Responding to queries from CNA, a Tribecar spokesperson said that the firm is unable to disclose who it is acquiring the vehicles from due to a non-disclosure agreement.

"What we can share is that Tribecar is bringing in a few hundred selected electric vehicles that are in good condition to give them a second life under our platform," the spokesperson added.

The cars are also being acquired, not leased, and will be used in a new rental model.

CNA also contacted BlueSG, which said it was "not in a position to comment".

But it said earlier this month that its relaunch in 2026 would involve a new platform and a refreshed fleet with a new range of vehicles. It also said that it would progressively retire its current fleet.