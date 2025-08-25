Tribecar repurposes used BlueSG cars for new EV rental fleet
A BlueSG car was seen parked beside a yellow repurposed vehicle at Tribecar's registered address.
SINGAPORE: Car-sharing firm Tribecar is repurposing former BlueSG cars for a new electric vehicle (EV) rental fleet, weeks after BlueSG announced it would pause its services from Aug 8 ahead of a relaunch in 2026.
Tribecar said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 24) that it is rolling out the new fleet under the name “Le Blu Frenchy”.
The image accompanying the post shows a bright yellow vehicle that many commenters noted resembled BlueSG’s distinctive three-door Bolloré Bluecar. Some questioned whether the new offering was BlueSG cars with a new paint job.
Tribecar's Facebook administrator responded to some comments with a “no comments” reply or a zipper-mouth face emoji, hinting at confidentiality.
When CNA visited Tribecar's registered address at 501 Guillemard Road, a BlueSG car could be seen parked beside a yellow repurposed car, visible from outside the premises.
Attempts to speak with staff were denied.
Responding to queries from CNA, a Tribecar spokesperson said that the firm is unable to disclose who it is acquiring the vehicles from due to a non-disclosure agreement.
"What we can share is that Tribecar is bringing in a few hundred selected electric vehicles that are in good condition to give them a second life under our platform," the spokesperson added.
The cars are also being acquired, not leased, and will be used in a new rental model.
CNA also contacted BlueSG, which said it was "not in a position to comment".
But it said earlier this month that its relaunch in 2026 would involve a new platform and a refreshed fleet with a new range of vehicles. It also said that it would progressively retire its current fleet.
NOT POINT-TO-POINT
Unlike BlueSG's point-to-point service, Tribecar will offer the repurposed vehicles for longer-term rentals, ranging from three months to two years.
Monthly rental prices will range from S$888 (US$692) to S$958, with optional add-ons including access to TotalEnergies Blue charging lots, accident insurance and colour changes.
The rented cars can also be charged at any charging operator, different from BlueSG's rules of use, where cars can only be charged at the TotalEnergies charging lots.
Asked whether the repurposed cars could be ageing or outdated and pose any risks, the Tribecar spokesperson said that safety "has always been a top priority" for the firm and "significant effort" has been made to ensure every vehicle meets strict standards.
"All cars are thoroughly upgraded and inspected by certified engineers under strict safety and quality controls before being handed over to leasing customers," the spokesperson said.
If a car cannot be driven for more than two days due to a maintenance issue, a replacement vehicle will be provided.
EVs also generally experience less wear and tear than petrol or diesel cars, the spokesperson noted.
BlueSG announced earlier this month that it will suspend operations from Aug 8, calling it a "strategic pause" before its relaunch next year.
The pause will result in layoffs to "a portion" of its workforce, the firm had said, but declined to disclose specific numbers of those affected.
Car-sharing firms, including Tribecar, told CNA in the wake of BlueSG’s announcement that they would not be filling the point-to-point void for now, citing operational challenges.