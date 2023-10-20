Commentary: Debate over COE system will go round in circles if we don't accept reality that car ownership is exclusive

SINGAPORE: Singapore is the most expensive place in the world to own a car. Make that motorcycle, van, truck, and anything that moves on the road.

How much more costly than elsewhere? For a typical car like the Toyota Altis or the Honda Civic, at least four times as much. Surging Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices in recent months will increase that gap even more.

Yet, every month more than 2,000 people bid for car COEs, which is more than the government is willing to allocate, so in trying to outbid each other, they push up prices, now at record levels for every car category.

There is absolutely nothing unexpected or unusual about this given the policy and the circumstances surrounding it.

It is quite predictable.

Income and wealth distribution is shaped like a pyramid. The fewer the number of COEs allowed, the higher you go up the structure occupied by an ever-smaller group of high-income people wanting their set of wheels.

At this level, they are willing to pay a lot for a COE. Near the top of the pyramid, the buying power is enormous. Another S$10,000 (US$7,275)? It is water off a Porsche’s back.

Here is a simplistic back-of-the-envelope calculation to illustrate this point: Every year, between 30,000 and 40,000 car COEs are allocated.

There are roughly 1 million households in Singapore, which means COEs for only 3 to 4 per cent of those households, if you go by buying power alone.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that unless you are in a high-income group, at least the top quarter, you will eventually be priced out of the car market.