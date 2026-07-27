Merging COE Categories A and B among ideas raised in LTA's transport plan consultations
Another suggestion was the introduction of a rebate and surcharge scheme based on vehicle value rather than engine capacity and power, so that owners of higher-value cars would pay more than buyers of mass-market cars.
SINGAPORE: A single Certificate of Entitlement (COE) category for cars, with discounts and surcharges tied to a vehicle's Open Market Value (OMV), was among the ideas floated during the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) focus group discussion on access to cars in Singapore.
The idea was proposed by Transport Government Parliamentary Committee deputy chairperson Edward Chia, LTA said on Monday (Jul 27).
More than 400 participants took part in the second phase of focus groups held as part of a year-long public consultation exercise for the Land Transport Master Plan refresh, which began on Nov 15, 2025.
During the focus group on access to cars, Mr Chia and fellow MP Ang Wei Neng noted that in recent years, manufacturers have tweaked vehicle specifications to qualify for Category A COEs, contributing to a narrowing gap in premiums between Category A and Category B COEs.
Category A COE premiums have exceeded those for Category B three times this year - on Feb 20, Apr 22 and Jun 17.
The government announced in March that it would review the COE categorisation for cars, following the convergence of Category A and Category B COE prices.
Other focus group participants included members of the public, motor industry representatives and urban mobility academics, with discussions centred on how the COE system can continue to meet its objectives amid changes in the automotive landscape.
"Many raised that engine capacity and engine power rating criteria have become less effective in differentiating mass market and higher-end cars," said LTA.
Suggestions included merging Category A and B COEs, and introducing a rebate and surcharge scheme based on vehicle value rather than engine capacity and power, so that owners of higher-value cars would pay more than buyers of mass-market cars.
The classifying of cars according to their size, allocating COEs based on needs, particularly for larger families with young children, creating a separate category for car leasing companies, imposing surcharges on multiple-car ownership, removing Category E and giving bidders greater flexibility in the COE bidding process, were among other ideas raised.
Category E or Open Category COEs can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars.
LTA said it will issue a consultation paper later this year to seek detailed public feedback on the proposed policy options. This review is expected to conclude by the end of 2026.
ALTERNATIVES TO CAR OWNERSHIP
Participants also discussed how to reduce reliance on private car ownership.
Suggestions included enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity through more cycling infrastructure and sheltered walkways, while expanding accessible and family-friendly car-sharing services.
Participants also supported prioritising pedestrians and public transport over cars in road and traffic design.
Another theme that was brought up was how roads and paths could better serve different users such as cyclists and riders. There were calls for pedestrians to be given greater priority in high-activity areas such as town centres, mature housing estates and schools, alongside speed-reduction measures and lower speed limits, without compromising bus service efficiency.
Participants called for clearer norms on safe path sharing, and urged more considerate behaviour towards children, seniors and other vulnerable users.
Micromobility also featured in discussions, with participants viewing bicycles, power-assisted bicycles, e-scooters and similar options as playing an important role in complementing public transport, said LTA.
"However, they felt that greater adoption would depend on improvements to safety, comfort and infrastructure, as well as more responsible user behaviour," the authority added.
There was support for a more connected network with wider, sheltered, and segregated paths, improved path maintenance, charging stations, enhanced parking, end-of-trip facilities and better integration with public transport.
But while many participants noted the benefits of shared motorised micromobility services, they felt that infrastructure and safety measures first had to be strengthened.
Inclusivity was another recurring theme, with participants calling for improved public transport accessibility for families with young children, people living with dementia and those with disabilities.
The difficulties experienced by visually-impaired commuters on public transport and the lack of awareness of family-friendly features, such as nursing rooms at some MRT stations, provided insights into challenges faced by such groups, LTA said.
Since November last year, LTA has engaged more than 7,000 people through online responses, focus group discussions, youth engagements and community outreach events as part of the Land Transport Master Plan refresh.
The feedback gathered will help shape the refreshed blueprint, which LTA expects to release in 2027.