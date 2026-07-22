Category A COE premium falls to S$126,000; Category B sees slight dip

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 22).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$126,000 (US$97,600), down 2.33 per cent from the record of S$129,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 0.76 per cent to S$129,890 from S$130,889.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell 1.17 per cent to S$93,889 from S$95,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,202, up 0.01 per cent from S$10,201 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose 0.13 per cent to S$129,971 from S$129,801.

A total of 4,455 bids were received, with a quota of 3,242 COEs available.