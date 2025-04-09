COE prices for larger cars cross S$117,000

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$97,724, up from S$94,502 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$117,899 from S$116,890.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$68,782 from S$70,089 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,889, up from S$9,511 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$117,002 from S$116,991.

A total of 4,734 bids were received, with a quota of 2,882 COEs available.