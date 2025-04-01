Increased demand for vehicle rentals, food catering as families seek convenience this Hari Raya

SINGAPORE: Some vehicle rental firms are seeing about 30 per cent more business this Hari Raya, compared to last year.

Big families are also renting more SUVs and small buses to make their visits together, amid higher Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices and private transportation costs.

Ms Nuraini Kamilah, for instance, has rented a 23-seater bus as her extended family will be making 12 different stops amid the festivities.

"When we have different cars driving together, sometimes we will arrive faster than the rest, sometimes later than the rest, and then we need to coordinate," she said.

“This year we just want to have everybody in one bus. It's very convenient."