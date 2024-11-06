COE premiums close lower across all categories

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 6).

This is the second consecutive exercise in which premiums have dipped for all categories.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$99,889 (US$75,110), down from S$102,900 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B had the largest decrease, falling to S$108,001 from S$113,890.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$68,340 from S$72,939 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,089, down from S$9,589 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but usually being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$109,000 from S$114,700.

A total of 3,661 bids were received, with a quota of 2,681 COEs available.