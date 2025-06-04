COE premiums down across all categories except for motorcycles

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices fell across most categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 4), with motorcycles the sole exception.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$96,999 (US$75,000), down from S$102,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$113,000 from S$116,988.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$62,000 from S$63,189.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,000, up from S$8,707 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$113,900 from S$118,010.

A total of 4,045 bids were received, with a quota of 3,086 COEs available.