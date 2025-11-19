COE premiums mostly rise, with Category B prices increasing to S$129,890

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 19).

For smaller cars in Category A, premiums closed at S$109,000 (US$83,700), 0.9 per cent down from S$110,002 in the last exercise.

The largest increase this round was for larger cars in Category B, where premiums rose 12.9 per cent to S$129,890 from S$115,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 0.5 per cent to S$76,389 from S$76,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,729, 1.5 per cent up from S$8,600 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose 3.3 per cent to S$125,001 from S$121,010.

A total of 4,568 bids were received, with a quota of 3,187 COEs available.