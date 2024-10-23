COE prices close lower for all categories in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower for all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$102,900, down from S$103,799 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$113,890 from S$116,002.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$72,939 from S$75,009 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,589, down from S$10,001 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$114,700 from S$116,000 on Oct 9.

A total of 3,764 bids were received, with a quota of 2,649 COEs available.