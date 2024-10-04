COE quota to increase by nearly 4% in November to January quarter

SINGAPORE: The overall supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for the November 2024 to January 2025 period will go up by close to 4 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

There will be a total of 15,834 COEs, an increase from 15,283 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Oct 4).

The quota for Category A, which is for smaller cars, will go up by nearly 6 per cent, while COEs in Category B for larger cars will increase by 2 per cent.

For commercial vehicles in Category C, the COE supply will rise by over 8 per cent.

COEs for vehicles in Category E or the Open Category, which is typically used to register larger cars, will see an increase of close to 4 per cent.

The quota for motorcycles (Category D) will remain unchanged.

Bidding under the new quota will start on Nov 4.

The COE quota for the bidding period of February 2025 to April 2025 will be announced in January next year, said LTA.

The COE quota consists of the following components: