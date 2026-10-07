COE premiums close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for cars fell for the second consecutive bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 7), with prices for both Category A and B declining.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$130,001 (US$101,600), down 1.43 per cent from S$131,890 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 2.18 per cent to S$130,100, from S$133,000 previously.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, were unchanged at S$137,000.

Motorcycle premiums saw the largest percentage fall, dropping 9.75 per cent to close at S$11,012.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell 0.28 per cent to S$91,889 from S$92,144 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 4,248 bids were received, with a quota of 3,270 COEs available.

The COE quota for August to October stands at 19,085 – up 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter.