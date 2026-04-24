COE quota for May to July up by 1.2% from previous quarter

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for the May to July period will go up slightly to 19,052, a 1.2 per cent increase from the previous three-month period, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Apr 24).

A total of 18,824 COEs were made available for the February to April period.

Bidding under the new quota will start on May 4.



The increase is driven by a rise in Category B quotas, which will grow by about 7 per cent to 5,205.



In contrast, the Category A quotas will fall by about 2 per cent to 7,434, while motorcycle (Category D) quotas will dip slightly to 3,145.

Quotas for commercial vehicles (Category C) will remain unchanged at 1,742, while the open category (Category E) will increase to 1,526.

Bidding exercises start on the first and third Mondays of each month. There will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise in June and the first in July, LTA said.

The COE quota is made up of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the twelve-month period from April 2025 to March 2026

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2025

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired Temporary COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from identified guaranteed deregistrations and injections of additional

COEs.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of August to October will be made in July.

The latest COE exercise on Wednesday saw premiums for small cars (Category A) exceed those for larger cars (Cateogry B) for the second time this year. LTA said this was likely due to "continued competitive electric car prices".



A review of the COE categorisation of cars - previously announced by Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow - is ongoing, said LTA.



While Category B prices had returned to "somewhat normal", the two categories would likely continue to converge for some time, Mr Siow said in parliament last month.