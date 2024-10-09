Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

COE prices hit new highs for 2024 across all categories
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

COE prices hit new highs for 2024 across all categories

COE prices hit new highs for 2024 across all categories

Cars and other vehicles on a highway in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

09 Oct 2024 04:22PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2024 04:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for all categories hit new highs for 2024 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$103,799 (US$79,600), up from S$98,524 in the previous exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$116,002 from S$110,001.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$116,000 from S$113,104.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$75,009 from S$74,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,001, up from S$9,900 in the last exercise.

A total of 3,959 bids were received, with a quota of 2,585 COEs available.

The overall supply of COEs is set to increase by close to 4 per cent in the next quarter

There will be 15,834 COEs available for the period between November 2024 to January 2025 - up from the 15,283 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced last week.

Bidding under the new quota will start on Nov 4.

Source: CNA/rl

Related Topics

COE COE bidding

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement