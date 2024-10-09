COE prices hit new highs for 2024 across all categories

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for all categories hit new highs for 2024 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 9).
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$103,799 (US$79,600), up from S$98,524 in the previous exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$116,002 from S$110,001.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$116,000 from S$113,104.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$75,009 from S$74,000 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,001, up from S$9,900 in the last exercise.
A total of 3,959 bids were received, with a quota of 2,585 COEs available.
The overall supply of COEs is set to increase by close to 4 per cent in the next quarter.
There will be 15,834 COEs available for the period between November 2024 to January 2025 - up from the 15,283 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced last week.
Bidding under the new quota will start on Nov 4.