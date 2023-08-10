Logo
COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs
Singapore

COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs

COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs

File photo of cars and other vehicles at a traffic junction in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

10 Aug 2023 04:16PM
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category B and E hit record highs in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Aug 10).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$126,889, from S$118,001 in the last tender. It surpasses the previous record of S$121,000 set in June this year.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$126,201 from S$122,110. The previous record of S$125,000 was set in May this year.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$99,499, up from S$95,202 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$82,100 from S$82,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,501, up from S$10,501, in the last exercise.

A total of 3,020 bids were received, with a quota of 1,886 COEs available.

Source: CNA/at(sn)

