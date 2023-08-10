COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category B and E hit record highs in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Aug 10).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$126,889, from S$118,001 in the last tender. It surpasses the previous record of S$121,000 set in June this year.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$126,201 from S$122,110. The previous record of S$125,000 was set in May this year.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$99,499, up from S$95,202 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$82,100 from S$82,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,501, up from S$10,501, in the last exercise.

A total of 3,020 bids were received, with a quota of 1,886 COEs available.