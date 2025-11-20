En bloc sales framework under review by government

SINGAPORE: There could be changes to the en bloc sales regime, which includes the threshold for consent in order for a collective sale to go through, amid an ongoing review of the policies and regulations under the Land Titles (Strata) Act.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Thursday (Nov 20) that a review is underway, with any changes to be announced when ready.

This comes after a Nov 2 letter circulating online - from the Neptune Court Owners' Association - claimed that the government will lower the threshold for privatisation and collective sale sometime next year.

In response to CNA's queries, MinLaw said that while it could not provide a specific timeline for any policy changes, "proposals for reform will be announced when they are ready".

The ministry added that it regularly engages a wide range of stakeholders, including property owners, developers, property consultants, industry associations, conveyancing lawyers and academics, to seek and consider their views, and feedback is "considered carefully".

A collective sale requires the support of a majority of owners. For developments under 10 years old, at least 90 per cent of owners must agree, while 80 per cent must agree for developments 10 years or older.