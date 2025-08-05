Diners welcome colour-coded labels at nasi padang, economy rice stalls but call for clearer prices

SINGAPORE: When part-time driver Yam Sok Chi visited Hjh Maimunah's outlet at Parkway Parade last week, she noticed something new – each dish was labelled with a colour code indicating its price.

“This is a very clear picture,” said the 70-year-old, who dines at the Kopitiam outlet two to three times a week. “Nothing better than to look at the price and order according to the price that you can afford.”

The colour-coded labels were recently introduced at the nasi padang chain’s Parkway Parade outlet and will soon be rolled out at all nine of its mini outlets, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said in a media release in late July.

This follows a similar collaboration between CASE and Koufu in March, with colour-coded price labels to be implemented at 77 economy rice stalls by the end of the year.

At Koufu, labels categorise dishes such as seafood (S$2.50), meat (S$1.50) and vegetables (S$1), while premium items are individually priced.

Hjh Maimunah's dishes are colour-coded with prices that range from S$1.50 to S$4.50. Speciality items, such as tahu telur and ayam bakar, have grey tags, and customers will have to ask staff for prices.