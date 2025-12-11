ComfortDelGro gets approval to trial self-driving shuttles on public roads in Punggol

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro has obtained approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to begin public road trials of its autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttles in the Punggol district, the transport operator said on Thursday (Dec 11).

The company expects to begin trials of five five-seater AV shuttles in early 2026.

The approval comes after its first batch of AVs successfully completed Milestone 1 trials by the Centre of Testing & Research of Autonomous Vehicles (CETRAN).

The transport operator aims to make AV shuttle rides available in 2026 through its CDG Zig app, under a “Zig Driverless” option.

ComfortDelGro’s Group CEO Cheng Siak Kian said: “Completing the CETRAN Milestone 1 batch assessment successfully highlights our dedication to innovation, safety, and operational excellence.

“This achievement meets the stringent standards for autonomous vehicle systems, enabling us to responsibly introduce intelligent transport systems in Singapore.”

LTA announced in September that the first autonomous shuttle services in Punggol will open to the public by the second quarter of 2026.

Grab will operate two routes using AVs developed by AV company WeRide, while ComfortDelGro will operate one route using vehicles by AV company Pony.ai.

The first route operated by Grab will connect residents from Matilda Court and Punggol Clover to the polyclinic at Oasis Terraces via Punggol Plaza.

The service will run from 9.30am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, and no pre-booking will be required.

ComfortDelGro's route will connect residents living in Punggol Northshore to Oasis Terraces and Punggol Plaza. Those living at Waterway Sunrise will also be able to reach One Punggol and Punggol Coast Mall.

Grab will operate the last route, which will connect Matilda Court, Punggol Clover and Punggol Northshore residents to One Punggol and Punggol Coast Mall.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow also said in September that AV shuttle trials will take place in Tengah after testing in Punggol gave the authorities “confidence”.