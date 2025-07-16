ComfortDelGro to charge new taxi cancellation and waiting fees of at least S$3

SINGAPORE: Customers of Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro (CDG) will soon face cancellation and waiting fees of at least S$3 (US$2.33).

The new cancellation and waiting fee policy will be rolled out on Jul 31, but there will be a "waiver period", said ComfortDelGro. The cancellation fee will be implemented from Sep 1 and the waiting fee from Oct 15.

According to ComfortDelGro's website, a customer can cancel up to four rides per month if their driver has not arrived at the pickup point. A S$4 fee applies if they have used up this monthly quota.

If the taxi has arrived at the pickup point, the customer will have to pay a S$4 fee if they cancel. This is regardless of their monthly quota.

If a customer has not shown up at a pickup point for over five minutes after their taxi arrives, they will be subject to a S$5 no-show fee.

ComfortDelGro's new waiting fee policy states that customers will not be charged for the first four minutes of waiting.

After that time limit, S$3 will be added to their fare for every additional five minutes of waiting, up to a maximum of S$9.

Customers using cashless payment methods will have their cancellation fees automatically deducted. For those using cash, the cancellation fee will be added to their next ride's fare.

Waiting fees are automatically added to fares at the end of the trip.