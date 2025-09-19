ComfortDelGro to offer hotline bookings for doorstep pick-ups from Singapore to Johor Bahru from Sep 25

SINGAPORE: Commuters heading to Johor Bahru will soon be able to book a ride from anywhere in Singapore using ComfortDelGro’s hotline.

Singapore’s largest taxi operator announced on Thursday (Sep 18) that the service would be launched on Sep 25.

Most trips from Singapore to Johor Bahru’s Larkin Terminal will be at a fixed fare of S$80 (US$62), it said in a Facebook post.

Pick-ups from the taxi stand at Ban San Street cost S$60, while those from Changi Airport cost S$120.

Singapore- and Malaysia-registered taxis are the only licensed providers of cross-border services approved by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s Agensi Pengangkutan Awam Darat.

Licensed taxis are allowed to pick up or drop off passengers anywhere within their respective country, but are required to use the designated terminal after crossing the border.

Singapore taxis must drop their customers at Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru, while Malaysian taxis must drop travellers at Ban San Street Terminal.

CNA has contacted ComfortDelGro about how many of its drivers are licensed for cross-border services and if all of them will be part of the new call booking scheme.

CNA previously reported that taxi drivers were facing intense competition from illegal cross-border operators who offer to pick up passengers from their doorstep and drop them off at their intended destinations.

In early September, LTA said it recognised that the current cross-border scheme can be improved, such as by designating more pick-up and drop-off points and facilitating expedited clearance.

It added that there had been discussions about expanding the current cross-border taxi schemes to allow higher quotas and larger capacity vehicles, and partnering with platform companies for app-based bookings.