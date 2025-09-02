Singapore authorities in discussions about app-based bookings for cross-border taxi services

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities recently discussed partnering with platform companies to allow app-based bookings for cross-border taxi services, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Sep 2).

They also discussed allowing higher quotas and larger capacity vehicles as part of potential expansions to the current cross-border taxi schemes.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling, the Ministry of Transport and LTA met representatives from the National Taxi Association (NTA), the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and the Singapore-JB Taxi Association to discuss cross-border point-to-point transport last week.

The authorities recognised that the current cross-border scheme can be improved, such as by designating more pick-up and drop-off points and facilitating expedited clearance, LTA said in a Facebook post.

Cross-border taxis are currently only allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at a designated point in the other’s country - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

In the meeting, the regularisation of cross-border point-to-point services to meet the needs of Singaporean commuters, provide opportunities for local drivers and keep out illegal vehicles was also discussed, said LTA.

"The participants recognised that there is demand from Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia which the current cross-border taxi service is unable to meet," LTA added.

This includes large families with young children, elderly Singaporeans visiting relatives in Malaysia and businessmen travelling across the border for meetings.

"There are Singaporeans willing to pay for these services, and Singaporean drivers who are keen and able to serve this demand."