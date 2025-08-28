Book a ride via an app to travel between Singapore and Malaysia? Here’s why it’s not yet a reality

SINGAPORE: For cross-border ride-hailing services between Malaysia and Singapore to become a reality, a slew of regulatory and cost differences as well as enforcement mechanisms will have to be worked out, say experts and operators.

These include the potential impact on licensed cross-border taxis and the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Singapore and Johor Bahru, which is set to start operations at the end of next year, they added.

Cross-border ride-hailing services will also have an impact on congestion at land checkpoints, with analysts highlighting such services will not solve the “fundamental Causeway bottleneck” even as demand for more seamless travel is set to rise with projects such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ).

In view of these complex regulatory considerations and hurdles, cross-border ride-hailing services are unlikely to take off soon, analysts told CNA.

Their comments came in the wake of Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke saying on Aug 18 that his country hopes to introduce cross-border ride-hailing with Singapore to increase connectivity. He said it is something both parties must agree on in order to be implemented.

Loke’s response in parliament to Tebrau Member of Parliament Jimmy Puah’s question on cross-border traffic congestion and ride-hailing drivers follows that of Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi earlier this month.

Onn Hafiz said the issue was among topics he discussed in a recent meeting with Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Cross-border ride-hailing services would be a “catalyst” for a more user-friendly, safe and competitive transport system while strengthening integration of both countries’ public transport networks, Onn Hafiz said on Facebook on Aug 1.