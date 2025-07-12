22 drivers nabbed for providing illegal ride-hailing services in Singapore, to and from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) caught 22 drivers for providing illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore and to or from Malaysia, and impounded their vehicles, it said on Saturday (Jul 12).

The drivers were booked at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay in an operation on Friday, following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and members of the public, LTA said in a Facebook post.

It added that commuters should not use such services as they lack proper insurance, pose safety risks to passengers and affect the livelihoods of licensed drivers.

In response to queries from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said that only licensed providers from both Singapore and Malaysia can provide cross-border services, with each country given a quota of 200 taxis for such services.

There are close to 300 Singapore- and Malaysia-registered taxis currently licensed for such services, added the spokesperson.

Licensed taxis must use designated pick-up and drop-off points – the Ban San Street terminal in Singapore and Larkin Sentral in Johor – when outside their home country, but can take and alight passengers anywhere within their home country.

"This arrangement ensures that foreign taxis do not ply the roads illegally to provide point-to-point services outside their home country," said the spokesperson.

LTA said it will continue to take "firm action" against illegal point-to-point services, including illegal cross-border transport services.