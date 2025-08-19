Malaysia hopes to make cross-border ride-hailing services with Singapore 'a reality': Transport Minister Loke
Singapore’s Land Transport Authority earlier this month said that there are no plans to fully liberalise cross-border point-to-point transport via ride-hailing services between the two countries.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hopes to introduce cross-border ride-hailing services with Singapore in a bid to enhance connectivity between the two countries but stressed that its implementation must be jointly pursued, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.
Speaking in Parliament on Monday (Aug 18), Loke said that the matter had previously been raised with Singapore’s former transport minister Chee Hong Tat but claimed that its southern neighbour was not ready to discuss the proposal at that time.
Loke did not say when the discussion was previously held.
“As a matter of principle and policy, we are ready to discuss with Singapore to enhance cross-border connectivity but this cannot be carried out unilaterally.” he said in response to a question by Member of Parliament for Tebrau Jimmy Puah on cross-border traffic congestion and ride-hailing drivers.
“Both parties must agree before it can be implemented,” Loke was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times, adding that any proposal for cross-border ride-hailing services would require in-depth discussions between the two governments.
“We hope to continue these discussions and hope that Singapore will respond positively so that this idea can become a reality.”
CNA has reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Transport for comment on Loke’s latest remarks.
It is also not the first time Malaysia has indicated interest in integrating ride-hailing services for cross-border travel.
Earlier this month, Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that cross-border ride-hailing services were among various topics discussed during his recent meeting with Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.
In a Facebook post on Aug 1, Onn Hafiz said that such services between Singapore and Johor could serve as a “catalyst” for a more user-friendly, safe and competitive transport system, while strengthening integration between both countries’ public transport networks.
In June, Onn Hafiz had also said that the state government is in talks with ride-hailing company Grab to revise the Cross-Border Travel Agreement, as part of broader efforts to enhance Johor’s tourism and transportation sectors ahead of Visit Johor 2026.
In a statement on Aug 3, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that officials from both countries had met on Aug 1 to discuss cross-border service arrangements
However, no decision was made on the issue.
“While we are open to ideas to improve the cross-border commuting experience, we would like to clarify that LTA has no plans to fully liberalise cross-border point-to-point transport via ride-hail services,” said the authority.
LTA added in its statement that it is considering the use of ride-hailing apps to book cross-border trips on licensed taxis and increasing the number of boarding and alighting points in Singapore and Malaysia.
Liberalisation is distinct from allowing licensed cross-border taxis to use ride-hailing platforms, as it would allow any private hire vehicle on such platforms to ferry passengers across the Causeway.
CNA had earlier reported that while demand is growing for more convenient cross-border travel options between Singapore and Johor Bahru, commuters are choosing not to use licensed taxi services.
One key reason cited by these licensed taxi drivers and transport experts is the lack of door-to-door service, which has made unlicensed taxi services more appealing as they tend to offer flexible pick-up and drop-off points.
Under the cross-border taxi scheme, up to 400 taxis from Singapore and Malaysia are licensed to pick up and drop off passengers only at a single designated point in the other’s country - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.
However, the scheme is underutilised with approximately 300 licensed cross-border taxi drivers across Singapore and Malaysia in total, according to Singapore’s LTA earlier this month.
Licensed taxi drivers from both sides have expressed concerns on the implications of liberalising ride-hailing and extending cross-border travels to private-hire cars.
Dr Rosli Khan, managing director of MDS Transport Consultancy based in Malaysia, said that introducing ride-hailing apps to operate cross-border is not straightforward and would require bilateral agreements that harmonise these regulatory areas, which is “politically and administratively complex”.
“For example, if a Malaysian driver commits a fare offence in Singapore, or vice versa, which country's authorities will take action? The current legal framework is not designed for such shared enforcement,” he previously told CNA.
CLAMPDOWN ON ILLEGAL SERVICES
Separately, Malaysia’s Road Transport Department on Aug 13 detained and seized four private hire vehicles driven by Singaporean individuals found to be operating ride-hailing services illegally in Malaysia since Aug 9.
Loke on Monday said that the four individuals are still under investigation by the Road Transport Department.
“Why is there this special operation? Because at the Singapore level, they are also enforcing the law on private vehicles from Malaysia, especially those from Johor Bahru entering Singapore, which are being stopped … they are said to be providing illegal services, such as e-hailing services,” Loke told Parliament.
“So, we are also taking the same approach in enforcing our laws as a reciprocal approach to what is being implemented in Singapore, but we hope there is a better long-term solution so that this cross-border connectivity can be improved,” he said.
LTA has been carrying out patrols at Gardens by the Bay and Changi Airport, as well as working with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at a land checkpoint to clamp down on these illegal services.
A total of 19 drivers were caught, and all their vehicles were impounded, LTA said on Aug 6.
Ride hailing and chartered car drivers in Johor have also planned to form an association following the LTA’s recent crackdown on the illegal cross-border services. Local Malaysian media had reported that the group hoped to get the attention of Loke for him to look into their plight.