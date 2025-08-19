Malaysia hopes to make cross-border ride-hailing services with Singapore 'a reality': Transport Minister Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hopes to introduce cross-border ride-hailing services with Singapore in a bid to enhance connectivity between the two countries but stressed that its implementation must be jointly pursued, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (Aug 18), Loke said that the matter had previously been raised with Singapore’s former transport minister Chee Hong Tat but claimed that its southern neighbour was not ready to discuss the proposal at that time.

Loke did not say when the discussion was previously held.

“As a matter of principle and policy, we are ready to discuss with Singapore to enhance cross-border connectivity but this cannot be carried out unilaterally.” he said in response to a question by Member of Parliament for Tebrau Jimmy Puah on cross-border traffic congestion and ride-hailing drivers.

“Both parties must agree before it can be implemented,” Loke was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times, adding that any proposal for cross-border ride-hailing services would require in-depth discussions between the two governments.

“We hope to continue these discussions and hope that Singapore will respond positively so that this idea can become a reality.”

CNA has reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Transport for comment on Loke’s latest remarks.