ComfortDelGro launches its first robotaxi pilot programme in China

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro on Monday (Mar 17) launched its first robotaxi pilot programme in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The two-year pilot was launched by the Singapore-based transport operator in partnership with Pony.ai, an autonomous driving technology company that has previously initiated autonomous driving partnerships in South Korea, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The two companies signed a deal in July last year to explore large-scale commercial robotaxi operations.

"The pilot programme marks a significant step in the commercial deployment of robotaxi services for both companies," ComfortDelGro said in a media release.

"This two-year pilot will enable ComfortDelGro to develop and refine capabilities for autonomous vehicle technology operations and fleet management, with the goal of future large-scale deployment in China and other international markets."

ComfortDelGro added that the pilot is part of its broader strategy to explore autonomous transport solutions.

In 2022, it established the Autonomous Vehicle Centre of Excellence at a cost of S$30 million (US$22.5 million) to develop capabilities in autonomous vehicle operations and fleet management.

In a statement, ComfortDelGro's managing director and group CEO Cheng Siak Kian said that the development of autonomous vehicle technology is key to future-proofing the transport industry.

"With continuing driver shortages a global issue, we are exploring innovative solutions to ensure mobility remains accessible and efficient," he said.

"Autonomous technology can complement the human driver workforce by increasing ride availability during off-peak hours and in underserved areas."

Highlighting Pony.ai's ambition to expand globally, its chief financial officer Leo Wang said that its partnership with ComfortDelGro will be mutually beneficial.

"To achieve large-scale deployment, we need strong partners to support our global expansion," he said.

"I am impressed by ComfortDelGro's years of expertise in large-scale fleet management and believe both teams will learn fast and well from each other through this fruitful collaboration."