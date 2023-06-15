Property cooling measures prompt more investors to look at commercial shophouses; prices set to increase: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The prices of commercial shophouses are expected to increase on the back of higher demand and limited supply.

While higher interest rates have dampened sales activity in the first half of the year, analysts said an anticipated moderation in rates in the coming months will likely see demand rebound.

Market watchers said prices could go up by around 10 per cent based on location.

This is because more global investors are looking to safe haven assets amid economic uncertainties and projections of rental upside.

The latest property cooling measures are also a contributing factor, prompting some affected investors such as foreign buyers to turn to commercial properties instead of residential ones.