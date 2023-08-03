More community nurses join the healthcare sector amid increased need for senior care

SINGAPORE: Ms Leong Sok Yee has been in the healthcare sector for over 20 years, and made the switch from acute care in a hospital to community nursing six years ago.

The nurse clinician under the community health team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) now cares for seniors in the community. She works at a community health post at an active ageing centre and provides free health check-ups, conducts home visits and crafts care plans.

Among her patients, for instance, is a senior identified by a community partner as she was isolated at home.

Ms Leong, along with a community case manager and centre staff, during a home visit discovered that she had had a few falls and had not been eating well, taking her medications or attending hospital appointments.

The team came up with a care plan that involved the senior going to day care, and she became one of their success stories, said Ms Leong.

Ms Leong said she made the change because she was curious about the community services that can help her and her loved ones as they age.