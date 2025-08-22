Complaint Singapore Facebook group up for sale, raising questions over user data and monetary value
The group’s administrator says it serves as a "community service", but legal and social media experts are questioning the potential implications of its sale.
SINGAPORE: A Facebook group known for hosting Singaporeans' daily grievances is up for sale, and its move to monetise a public complaint forum has raised eyebrows among legal and social media experts.
Complaint Singapore, which has over 240,000 members, is selling its administrative rights, alongside its affiliated YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X and Xiaohongshu accounts. Also part of the sale are its website and Gmail account.
The group was started in 2017 and has grown into a popular platform for everyday users to post about issues ranging from overpriced items and antisocial behaviour to transport delays and scam warnings.
In a post dated Aug 6, the administrators said they were looking for a new owner as the founding members were "pursuing other personal interests". Interested parties can submit proposals via email, and these must include details on how the page will be run and the monetary offer in Singapore dollars.
In response to queries from CNA, an administrator who did not provide a name said the group is currently managed by 10 to 15 moderators aged from their early 30s to late 40s.
Besides pursuing personal interests, the admin added that the moderators are "getting old" and have decided to hand over the reins to someone who can "take over the legacy" of the group.
"Quite a few" queries and offers have come in, the admin said, but declined to share details, citing confidentiality.
The group, the admin added, offers a community service, providing “an online platform to allow legitimate complaints and getting resolutions from involving parties and agencies”.
WHAT IS THE MONETARY VALUE OF A FACEBOOK GROUP?
Several social media experts questioned why the group – a community platform – is being sold at all.
“This being a community site, (its purpose) is to serve, not really in trying to make money,” said tech observer and media consultant Oo Gin Lee.
“The fact they’re offering it for sale raises questions.”
He said the admins should explain whether the group generates income through ads or whether users’ data may be involved. He added that transparency over the sale price is important.
“If they are selling it for value, the community deserves to know how much they are selling this for and what’s the value to this,” he said. “If it’s to cover the cost (of operation), then that’s okay, but if it’s a million dollars, then it’s a red flag.”
In response, the Complaint Singapore admin said that buyers can have "substantial monetary gains via advertisements, website and various social media monetisation programs".
Asked if the platform is already monetised, the admin declined to provide specifics, citing confidentiality. However, a September 2023 post mentions an “advertising package” across the group’s platforms, with quotes given on request.
WORRIES OVER CONTENT AND TRUST
Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser from the National University of Singapore’s Department of Sociology questioned whether the platform could be repurposed in ways that harm users.
“Could the new owner change the objectives of the platform to be replaced by materials that could prove harmful to both subscribers or members and to Singapore?" he asked.
He also warned of the risk of content shifting towards radicalisation or polarisation, depending on the new owner's intent and capabilities.
Mr Lars Voedisch, a communications expert with over two decades of experience, agreed that trust could be eroded.
“The minute a group like this changes hands, trust is on the line. People signed up for a community, not to be someone’s asset flip,” he said. “In the wrong hands, it could easily turn into a propaganda machine, a scam funnel or just a spammy mess.
Poor moderation might also lead to legal troubles for the new owner or group members, he added.
The admin said the group receives 30 to 100 post submissions a day, with moderators screening out sensitive topics such as politics, race and gender. The main concern, the admin emphasised, is not the monetary offer but “suitability” of the buyer.
“Our priority is definitely about suitability – someone, company or organisation that is serious about the operations and can bring Complaint Singapore to greater heights in the future,” said the admin.
Assoc Prof Tan also questioned whether group members would be assured that their names or personal details would not be used without consent.
In response, the Complaint Singapore admin said the social media platforms they operate on have built-in mechanisms to guard against scam and data breaches.
“In the event where a social media page is found to have violated any terms and conditions, the said page will be suspended and eventually be removed permanently,” the admin said.
LEGAL AND CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
In addition to the ethical issues, Meta’s terms prohibit the sale, license or purchase of Facebook or Instagram accounts, including data obtained from them.
Meta can suspend, disable or delete accounts found to be in breach of these terms, said Mr Fong Wei Li, managing director at Forward Legal.
“If someone sells an account and Meta later disables or deletes it for breaching the terms, the buyer may have paid a sum of money for an account they can no longer access,” said Mr Fong, whose expertise is in technology and communications law.
“In the worst case, the account could be wiped out entirely, leaving the buyer with nothing.”
However, Mr Fong added that there are no Singapore laws explicitly prohibiting the sale of social media accounts.
The Complaint Singapore admin argued that the sale is akin to transferring business ownership. “There are many sales of businesses in Singapore and the rest of the world, where new buyers take over the business they bought and all its related assets, including their social media presence,” the admin said.
Mr Lester Lin, a partner specialising in intellectual property, digital assets and technology at RHTLaw Asia, noted that while Meta’s terms are clear, platforms may veer from these terms.
This includes instances where admin rights are moved as part of a legitimate business sale or acquisition.
“In such contexts, platforms like Facebook and Instagram are frequently pragmatic, and there have been numerous instances in which no enforcement action was taken notwithstanding a transfer of admin control as part of the wider deal,” said Mr Lin.
CNA has contacted Meta for clarification.