Complaint Singapore Facebook group up for sale, raising questions over user data and monetary value

SINGAPORE: A Facebook group known for hosting Singaporeans' daily grievances is up for sale, and its move to monetise a public complaint forum has raised eyebrows among legal and social media experts.

Complaint Singapore, which has over 240,000 members, is selling its administrative rights, alongside its affiliated YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X and Xiaohongshu accounts. Also part of the sale are its website and Gmail account.

The group was started in 2017 and has grown into a popular platform for everyday users to post about issues ranging from overpriced items and antisocial behaviour to transport delays and scam warnings.

In a post dated Aug 6, the administrators said they were looking for a new owner as the founding members were "pursuing other personal interests". Interested parties can submit proposals via email, and these must include details on how the page will be run and the monetary offer in Singapore dollars.

In response to queries from CNA, an administrator who did not provide a name said the group is currently managed by 10 to 15 moderators aged from their early 30s to late 40s.

Besides pursuing personal interests, the admin added that the moderators are "getting old" and have decided to hand over the reins to someone who can "take over the legacy" of the group.

"Quite a few" queries and offers have come in, the admin said, but declined to share details, citing confidentiality.

The group, the admin added, offers a community service, providing “an online platform to allow legitimate complaints and getting resolutions from involving parties and agencies”.