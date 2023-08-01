Singapore business groups warn of 'complexities', more traffic jams if firms banned from ferrying workers on back of lorries

SINGAPORE: Any move to eliminate the transportation of workers on the backs of lorries for safety reasons involves "real, practical and operational complexities", a total of 25 business bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Aug 1).

The business chambers and associations, covering a wide range of industries, were responding to a call on Jul 24 by various advocacy groups and others for a timeline on banning the practice.

That statement followed an accident in mid-July involving a lorry which appeared to be ferrying workers, with 26 men taken to three hospitals. This follows various accidents involving such lorries over the years.

The statement from the business community, including the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, released to the media, said: "In the process of transitioning to safer transportation modes for workers, it is essential to acknowledge that society must be ready to accept a change in the social compact."

One consequence of transporting workers more safely would be more traffic on the roads and greater commuter congestion, it added.

"The call for regulatory change to eliminate worker transport on lorries is a matter of great concern for us," added the bodies, which cover industries including construction, food manufacturing, marine and logistics.