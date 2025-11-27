Condo owners hope potential reforms will boost en bloc prospects 

SINGAPORE: Home owners at the 47-year-old Laguna Park condominium are making their fifth attempt to sell the estate en bloc – and they are hoping this time will be different.

Under current regulations, 80 per cent of owners in developments that are at least 10 years old must agree before a collective sale can proceed.

The previous four attempts at Laguna Park fell short of that threshold.

This time, the Marine Parade development’s collective sales committee says it is optimistic due to strong momentum – 50 per cent of owners have agreed so far and the deadline is next August. However, organisers caution “nothing is guaranteed”.

They argue that this one-size-fits-all threshold is impractical. Instead, they are calling for a tiered system based on the estate’s size, suggesting that the limit should be lowered for bigger developments.

“We have diverse owner profiles. We have 528 units … (and) a wide range of unit sizes. There are real logistical challenges to get to the 80 per cent. A handful of undecided owners can stall the process (even if it’s) supported by the vast majority,” said the committee’s secretary Rita Waswani.

“The timeline you're given is very constrained, because you have to work on lots of different things – engagement with the residents, the procedural requirements of getting approval, etc.”

Meanwhile at Loyang Valley, other rules are tripping up home owners in the also-ageing development.

In September, the 40-year-old condominium was put up for collective sale for a third time since 2018. Despite a lower reserve price from the last tender, it closed with no bids.

Residents point to complex regulatory requirements that must be organised and presented to potential developers – a time-consuming process.