Singapore leaders send congratulatory messages on 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China

SINGAPORE: Singapore's leaders sent congratulatory messages to China on Friday (Oct 3) to commemorate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Republic of Singapore and the People's Republic of China established diplomatic relations on Oct 3, 1990.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam hailed the "close and wide-ranging partnership" enjoyed today, thanks to the efforts of pioneer leaders of both countries, particularly Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Mr Deng Xiaoping in the 1970s.

Mr Tharman noted the upgrading of bilateral relations to an "All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership".

"Our Government-to-Government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing, as well as our state-level bilateral cooperation project in Guangzhou, continue to progress, develop new features, and remain forward-looking," he said.

He added that the two countries have expanded their cooperation into new areas like digital and green economies, food security, and deepening financial cooperation. Citizens of both nations have also strengthened ties through study, business, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Mr Tharman said he is confident that Singapore and China will continue to work together to bring bilateral relations to even greater heights.

"Please accept my best wishes, and I look forward to meeting you soon," he said.