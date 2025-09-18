‘Historic opportunity’ for great powers to lead, win world over amid fraying global order: Chan Chun Sing
Mr Chan, on his first visit to China as defence minister, was speaking at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. Small countries like Singapore also have the opportunity to contribute to global stability by “taking the side of principles, and not power”, he said.
There is a “historic opportunity” for all great powers to exercise their leadership to win the world over amid a transition in the global order, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, adding that doing so will require magnanimity and a shared commitment to maintain harmony.
At the same time, small countries like Singapore also have the opportunity to contribute to global stability by “taking the side of principles, and not power”, he said.
“With the fraying global security and economic order, small states may feel increasing pressure to pick sides. However, choosing sides and being a proxy for others breeds irrelevance and undermines one’s agency”, said Mr Chan.
“Hence small states cannot afford to take sides. Instead, we should consistently take positions that underpin an open and inclusive rules-based order. That is the surest way to secure our survival and success in the long term.”
Mr Chan was speaking at the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Thursday (Sep 18), a three-day event that brings together high-level defence, military and foreign affairs leaders to discuss a range of security issues.
This is also his first visit to China as defence minister.
THREE DANGERS UPENDING GLOBAL ORDER
This year’s forum carries the theme of “upholding international order and promoting peaceful development”.
In line with that, Mr Chan warned of three dangers that have upended the global order - fragmentation, heightened uncertainties and increased insecurity.
He noted that while many countries have benefitted from economic liberalisation and global integration, growing discontent over uneven gains has fuelled protectionist pushback.
“As countries turn inwards, there will be fewer opportunities for countries to trade, invest, and do business together. The world’s economic potential will shrink,” he warned.
“The world risks falling into a Prisoners’ Dilemma - where the pursuit of narrow self-interest by each leads to worse outcomes for all.”
Policy uncertainties, such as “uncertain and volatile” tariffs, will further shrink global productive capacity, Mr Chan said, as he warned that economic uncertainty may also lead to political instability in some countries.
“History has taught us that such conditions precipitate conflict. Economic upheavals in the 1930s across many countries created fertile ground for radical politics. This triggered a vicious downward spiral in economic policy and security stability, (which) can arguably be said to have contributed to World War II,” said Mr Chan.
“We once again risk falling into a similar vicious cycle,” Mr Chan said.
He stressed that amid a fraying global order, all countries, big or small, share the responsibility and agency to shape the world they want to see.
Mr Chan said the world order must be based on international law and equal rights, so every country has a fair chance to compete and contribute.
Without trust and dialogue, he warned, nations would assume the worst of one another.
“Under the law of the jungle, the mighty will do what they wish; and the weak will suffer what they must. We must avoid this at all costs,” he said.
EVERY COUNTRY BIG OR SMALL HAS A ROLE TO PLAY
Mr Chan stressed that between major powers, competition and cooperation are not mutually exclusive.
He cited Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call earlier this month for countries to avoid a zero-sum mindset, and United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in May that Washington does not seek to “dominate, strangle, encircle, or provoke China”.
He said Mr Hegseth reiterated this in a video call with China’s Defence Minister Dong Jun last week, while the latter reportedly said both sides should keep an open attitude and maintain communication.
“Such statements from both superpowers give us confidence that the world is big enough for all countries to progress, prosper and learn together on an equal footing,” he said.
Mr Chan also stressed that small states, like Singapore, have agency.
“Singapore’s approach has been to continuously demonstrate our relevance and value as a partner,” he said.
He added that beyond being an economic partner and maintaining good relations with others, Singapore also seeks to be a reliable voice on the global stage by being consistent and principled in its views.
“We must never become a proxy or mouthpiece for others. Once a country becomes a proxy or mouthpiece, it loses its credibility, and therefore its value proposition,” he said.
Mr Chan added that dialogue and practical cooperation between militaries remain vital.
He noted that since 2017, the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus have adopted measures to reduce risks at sea and in the air, with China playing a constructive role.
He said these platforms are also moving beyond traditional areas to address new challenges such as artificial intelligence, as the nature of warfare becomes more multifaceted.
He noted that in Chinese, the word for crisis is weiji, a combination of the words danger and opportunity.
“Countries should view these challenges as both challenges and opportunities to strengthen cooperation,” he said.
“The power of the strong can govern people for a time, but the virtue of the strong can govern people for a lifetime. As President Xi said, strength may prevail for a time, but over the long arc of history, reason decides the victor.”
“Drawing on China’s long history, only when ‘the world is for the common good’ can one win the respect and trust of nations across the world,” Mr Chan added in Mandarin.
He also referenced former US President Joe Biden’s remarks in 2021: “All great powers can choose to demonstrate the power of their example or to demonstrate the example of their power.”
Mr Chan, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services, is on a four-day working visit to China.
In Beijing, Mr Chan also met Central Military Commission Vice Chairman General Zhang Youxia, where both reaffirmed defence ties and pledged closer military exchanges.
He also visited the PLA National Defense University, met its president General Xiao Tianliang, and joined a dialogue with senior PLA and provincial officials on security issues.
Earlier this week, he visited the PLA Southern Theatre Command in Guangzhou and its navy headquarters in Zhanjiang, where he met Political Commissar Vice Admiral Yang Zhiliang.
Mr Chan’s visit to China comes shortly after an introductory trip to the US from Sep 9 to 13.
During that visit, Mr Chan met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, where both reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral defence relationship and Singapore’s commitment to acquiring 20 F-35 fighter aircraft, with the first on track for delivery in 2026.