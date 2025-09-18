‘Historic opportunity’ for great powers to lead, win world over amid fraying global order: Chan Chun Sing

There is a “historic opportunity” for all great powers to exercise their leadership to win the world over amid a transition in the global order, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, adding that doing so will require magnanimity and a shared commitment to maintain harmony.

At the same time, small countries like Singapore also have the opportunity to contribute to global stability by “taking the side of principles, and not power”, he said.

“With the fraying global security and economic order, small states may feel increasing pressure to pick sides. However, choosing sides and being a proxy for others breeds irrelevance and undermines one’s agency”, said Mr Chan.

“Hence small states cannot afford to take sides. Instead, we should consistently take positions that underpin an open and inclusive rules-based order. That is the surest way to secure our survival and success in the long term.”

Mr Chan was speaking at the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Thursday (Sep 18), a three-day event that brings together high-level defence, military and foreign affairs leaders to discuss a range of security issues.

This is also his first visit to China as defence minister.

THREE DANGERS UPENDING GLOBAL ORDER

This year’s forum carries the theme of “upholding international order and promoting peaceful development”.

In line with that, Mr Chan warned of three dangers that have upended the global order - fragmentation, heightened uncertainties and increased insecurity.

He noted that while many countries have benefitted from economic liberalisation and global integration, growing discontent over uneven gains has fuelled protectionist pushback.

“As countries turn inwards, there will be fewer opportunities for countries to trade, invest, and do business together. The world’s economic potential will shrink,” he warned.

“The world risks falling into a Prisoners’ Dilemma - where the pursuit of narrow self-interest by each leads to worse outcomes for all.”

Policy uncertainties, such as “uncertain and volatile” tariffs, will further shrink global productive capacity, Mr Chan said, as he warned that economic uncertainty may also lead to political instability in some countries.