Contractor who sabotaged rivals' advertisements gets jail for cutting posters at new BTO estates

SINGAPORE: To sabotage his rivals' advertisements put up at new Build-to-Order (BTO) housing estates, a contractor spray-painted over a notice board and cut portions of his own posters fixed to acrylic boards to make them harder to remove.

The rivalry resulted in residents at two blocks in Toa Payoh lodging 13 police reports about posters stuck on their units' doors covered in cuts and scratches that also extended to the doors.

Lee Sai Koon, a 75-year-old Singaporean who engaged in the sabotage, was sentenced to 10 days' jail on Tuesday (Sep 22).

He pleaded guilty to three counts of mischief, with another two charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that Lee was the sole proprietor of a company called Tong Sheng Impex, which designed, manufactured and installed metal storage racks.

Lee was part of a group of competing contractors who sabotaged each other's advertisements in new BTO estates as part of their rivalry, court documents stated.

The sabotage was aimed at rendering their competitors' advertisements ineffective, such as by cutting or covering up posters.

THE SPRAY PAINT

On the morning of Jun 29, 2025, Lee went to Block 246A, Ang Mo Kio Street 21 to put up posters advertising his metal racks.

He saw a competing company had already put up six posters on a notice board at the lift lobby of the ground floor.

Lee tried to open the notice board cabinet to remove the posters but it was locked. He then retrieved a can of black spray paint from his vehicle and sprayed it on the surface over the posters.