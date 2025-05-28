Corruption-related reports drop 18% in 2024; private sector cases account for majority of investigations: CPIB

SINGAPORE: The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) received fewer corruption-related reports in 2024, with the number of cases registered for investigation also remaining low.

The anti-graft agency received 177 corruption-related reports last year, a drop of 18 per cent from the 215 reports in 2023.

Of these reports, the bureau registered 75 as new cases for investigation.

In its annual report on Wednesday (May 28), CPIB said 91 per cent or 68 cases registered for investigation were from the private sector.

The public sector accounted for the remaining 9 per cent with seven cases. This is lower than the annual average of 11 cases of the preceding four years, said CPIB.

Of the 68 private sector cases, 12 involved public sector employees rejecting bribes offered by private sector individuals.

This was higher than the annual average of nine cases of the preceding four years.

Public sector employees who rejected bribes comprised officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the National Environment Agency and the Singapore Police Force, said CPIB.

The agency also reported that 133 people - 128 from the private sector - were prosecuted in court for offences investigated by them in 2024.